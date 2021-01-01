Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells 7,859 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total value of C$207,870.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,088.30.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Larry Taddei sold 16,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$404,960.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$359,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$166,921.00.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.06. 252,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.43. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$26.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.12. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3955906 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.01.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

