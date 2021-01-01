Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,800,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $758,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $759,000.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.29. 671,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,873. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

