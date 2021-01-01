Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $403,538.44 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 20,773 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $385,754.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

