Intercept Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,702 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 298 put options.

Shares of ICPT opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

