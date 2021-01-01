Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 224,304 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

