International Flavors & Fragrances Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 13,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical volume of 3,427 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

NYSE IFF opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

