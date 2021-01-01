International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Down to $85.00

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $82.30. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 97,224 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.91.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

