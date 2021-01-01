Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.90

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $24.39. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 184,810 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$430.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5593595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.