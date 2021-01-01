Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 156,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 99,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSE:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

