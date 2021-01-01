Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading Up 5%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.22. Approximately 22,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 24,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.