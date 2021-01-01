Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 2,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

