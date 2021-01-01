Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 4,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPVM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 491.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

