Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.24 and last traded at $81.45. 1,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.