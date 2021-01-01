Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.05. Approximately 47,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 76,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.