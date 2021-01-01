Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME):

12/23/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

12/17/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

12/11/2020 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE TME opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 309,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

