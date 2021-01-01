Investors Buy High Volume of GoHealth Put Options (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 612 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

GoHealth stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

