Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 70,142 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 35,071 call options.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FUBO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

