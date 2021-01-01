iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.14 and last traded at $54.96. Approximately 5,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

