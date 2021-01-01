IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IRadimed stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.76 million, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $457,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IRadimed by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

