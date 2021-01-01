iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after acquiring an additional 990,226 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,673,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,698,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 485,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after buying an additional 125,179 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

