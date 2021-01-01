Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.37. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 211,160 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVPAF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.