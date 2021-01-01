IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 6,765,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,720,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

IZEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

