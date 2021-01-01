J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.78.

JBHT stock opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

