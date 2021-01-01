Jeffrey Ryan Stewart Sells 25,290 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.15 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,117,000 after buying an additional 2,296,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after buying an additional 1,576,465 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.