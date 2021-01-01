Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JNJ. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

