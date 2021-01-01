Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

