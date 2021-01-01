Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.40.
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $148.37 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
