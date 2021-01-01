Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $148.37 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.