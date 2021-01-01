Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.00 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $278.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.