JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of HF Foods Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 169.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $390.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 58.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

