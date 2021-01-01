JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of HCI Group worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

