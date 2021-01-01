JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $248.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.20.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after buying an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

