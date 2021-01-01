JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CBIO opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

