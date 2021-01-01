JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $252,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

