JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,375 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of DHI Group worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

