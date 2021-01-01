JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,583 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OYST shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

OYST stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $486.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

