Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $42.56. 13,459,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 7,943,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

