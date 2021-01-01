Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Reaches $111,840.17

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 202.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Jupiter has a market cap of $111,840.17 and $1,205.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 259% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00555307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00167291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

