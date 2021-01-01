JUST Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $51.56 million and approximately $44.10 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00558702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00163091 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00079388 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.