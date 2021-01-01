Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,700,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $38.12.

