Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,700,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $38.12.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.