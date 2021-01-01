Kaya (OTC:KAYS) & Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Kaya (OTC:KAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Kaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $19.89 million 37.91 -$106.37 million ($2.49) -6.08 Kaya $1.01 million 76.26 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cara Therapeutics and Kaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kaya 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.02%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Kaya.

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -360.35% -64.36% -53.22% Kaya -1,558.07% N/A -586.93%

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Kaya on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc., engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

