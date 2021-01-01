KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KBC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. KBC Group has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $39.66.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

