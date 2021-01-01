Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.80

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kenon stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Kenon worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

