KickToken Market Cap Tops $603,369.71 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $603,369.71 and $162,181.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, YoBit, OOOBTC and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.13 or 0.02030516 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, BitMart, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, P2PB2B, COSS, TOKOK, Exmo, ABCC, YoBit, Coinsbit, HitBTC, Mercatox, KuCoin, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.