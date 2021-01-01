Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF) Shares Down 3.8%

Kidman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KDDRF)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

About Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF)

Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. Its flagship asset is the Mt Holland Lithium and Gold project located near Southern Cross in Western Australia. The company also explores for lead, zinc, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. Kidman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

