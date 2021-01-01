Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.40, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

