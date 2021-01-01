Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.61

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $23.80. Kirin shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 3,086 shares changing hands.

KNBWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Kirin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.