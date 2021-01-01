KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $811,885.14 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $811,885.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,419,057.96.

Shares of KREF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.68. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.