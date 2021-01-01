Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.81 ($8.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) stock opened at €8.01 ($9.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of €8.68 ($10.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $798.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.33 and its 200 day moving average is €5.72.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

