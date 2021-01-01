Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 802,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 303,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

