L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.02. 723,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.