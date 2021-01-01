L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.02. 723,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

